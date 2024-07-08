Norden Group LLC Takes $443,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,274.55 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,307.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,196.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

