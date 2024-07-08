Norden Group LLC Takes $467,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,980,000 after purchasing an additional 211,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of CF opened at $70.14 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

