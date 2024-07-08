Norden Group LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.