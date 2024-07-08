Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $76.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.