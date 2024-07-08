Norden Group LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of HDB opened at $61.89 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.