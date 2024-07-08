Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

