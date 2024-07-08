Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

