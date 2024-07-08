Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $215.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

