Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $0.80 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.60. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $2,986,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

