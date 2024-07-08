Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX):

6/27/2024 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Nurix Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Nurix Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Nurix Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Nurix Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Nurix Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Nurix Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NRIX opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Get Nurix Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.