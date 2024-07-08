Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 387.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.07% of Nutanix worth $162,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 353,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 906,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.73, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock worth $5,965,961 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

