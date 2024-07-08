Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 188.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Nutrien by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

