NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.83 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $14,913,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,734,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,465,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,999,590 shares of company stock worth $348,994,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,703,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

