NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $273.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.81 and its 200-day moving average is $244.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

