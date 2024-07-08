Oak Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 811,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 443,969 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 38,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

