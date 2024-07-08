Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after buying an additional 310,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,280 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $313,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,810 shares of company stock worth $2,294,433 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

