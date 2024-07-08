Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after acquiring an additional 972,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after acquiring an additional 703,471 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 283,884 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.09. 460,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $199.58. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

