Omega Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

