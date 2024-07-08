Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 19,938 shares.The stock last traded at $51.25 and had previously closed at $51.43.

Omega Flex Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $3,513,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

