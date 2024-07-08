Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.14

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 3596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPY

Oppenheimer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $515.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.