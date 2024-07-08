Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,838,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 8,571,750 shares.The stock last traded at $144.55 and had previously closed at $144.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

