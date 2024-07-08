Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Shares Down 14.6%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.17 ($0.09). 328,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 242,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.39 ($0.11).

Orcadian Energy Stock Down 16.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 million, a PE ratio of -419.50 and a beta of -2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

