ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading 5.1% Higher

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.08. 92,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 528,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $534.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

