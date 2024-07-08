Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 360,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

