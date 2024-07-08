OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $32,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,779,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth $9,774,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 841,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.