PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Boosted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $1,717,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 16.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.52. 502,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

