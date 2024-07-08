Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,239 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

