PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $80,028,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.