Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.02

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 2265653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 76,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,225.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

