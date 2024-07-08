Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 28,276,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 55,794,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

