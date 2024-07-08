Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $328,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.51 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.