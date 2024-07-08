Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

