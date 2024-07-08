Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

