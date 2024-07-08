Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $530.31 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.24.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

