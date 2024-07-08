Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 277,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after buying an additional 166,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,334 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

