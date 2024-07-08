Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
