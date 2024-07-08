Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 3.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $331.06 and last traded at $331.27. 810,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,721,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.