Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX:PFE) Insider Purchases A$120,250.00 in Stock

Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX:PFE – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton purchased 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,250.00 ($80,166.67).

Barnaby Egerton-Warburton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Barnaby Egerton-Warburton 1,000,000 shares of Pantera Minerals stock.

Pantera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

About Pantera Minerals

Pantera Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for iron ore, copper, manganese, and polymetallic deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the Yampi iron ore project comprising one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications; and 100% interest in the Yampi copper, which comprises one exploration located in the Buccaneer Archipelago of the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

