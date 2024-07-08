Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Down 5.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.18. 15,763,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 18,951,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

