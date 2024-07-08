Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

