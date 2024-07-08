Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CEO Sells $139,296.25 in Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. 234,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDCO

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.