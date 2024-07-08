Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Insider Sells $67,383.82 in Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 234,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after buying an additional 523,226 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

