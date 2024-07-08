PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 13,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.