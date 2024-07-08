PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $41.70 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

