PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 84,766 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.