PDS Planning Inc Invests $204,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,409,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.95 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

