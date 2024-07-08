PDS Planning Inc Invests $210,000 in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.