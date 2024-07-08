PDS Planning Inc Invests $218,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $124.42 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

