PDS Planning Inc Invests $221,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $199.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

