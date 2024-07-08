PDS Planning Inc Invests $229,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after buying an additional 241,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $76.13 on Monday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.