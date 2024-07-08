PDS Planning Inc Invests $229,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after buying an additional 241,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $76.13 on Monday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Better Than NVIDIA: Top 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch Today
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Surge in Call Option Activity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.